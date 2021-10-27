ReneSola Ltd [SOL] Stock trading around $8.08 per share: What’s Next?

ReneSola Ltd [NYSE: SOL] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.74 during the day while it closed the day at $8.08. The company report on October 25, 2021 that ReneSola Power and MP Sicily Developments to Co-develop Solar Projects in Italy.

ReneSola Ltd (“ReneSola Power” or the “Company”) (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l, an Italian, based project developer specialized in the development of renewable energy power plants in Italy, to co-develop ground-mounted solar projects in Italy, with a pipeline of several transactions scheduled for 2022.

As part of the agreement, ReneSola Power and Terra Aurea Gela will develop projects in a broad range of sizes across the country. The two companies expect the collaboration to further strengthen their presence in the Italian market.

ReneSola Ltd stock has also gained 3.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOL stock has inclined by 8.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.02% and lost -29.31% year-on date.

The market cap for SOL stock reached $561.40 million, with 69.75 million shares outstanding and 69.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SOL reached a trading volume of 4771605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ReneSola Ltd [SOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOL shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ReneSola Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2019, representing the official price target for ReneSola Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReneSola Ltd is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

SOL stock trade performance evaluation

ReneSola Ltd [SOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, SOL shares gained by 21.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for ReneSola Ltd [SOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.92, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

ReneSola Ltd [SOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReneSola Ltd [SOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. ReneSola Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.78.

Return on Total Capital for SOL is now 0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReneSola Ltd [SOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.07. Additionally, SOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReneSola Ltd [SOL] managed to generate an average of $18,902 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.ReneSola Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ReneSola Ltd [SOL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ReneSola Ltd go to 15.00%.

ReneSola Ltd [SOL]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ReneSola Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in ReneSola Ltd [NYSE:SOL] by around 4,469,814 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,318,695 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 17,386,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,175,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,087,617 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 811,099 shares during the same period.