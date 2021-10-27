Puxin Limited [NEW] is -89.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Puxin Limited [NYSE: NEW] gained 4.98% on the last trading session, reaching $0.59 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Puxin Limited Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Notice Regarding ADS Trading Price.

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) (“Puxin” or the “Company”), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, announced that, it has received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated August 18, 2021, notifying Puxin that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of Puxin’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”).

Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of its security is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 within six months following receipt of the notification. The Company can regain compliance with Section 802.01C at any time during the cure period if the share price is at least US$1.00 on both the last trading day of any calendar month within the six-month cure period and the average share price over the 30 trading days preceding the end of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a US$1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a US$1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

Puxin Limited represents 87.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.27 million with the latest information. NEW stock price has been found in the range of $0.5171 to $0.695.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, NEW reached a trading volume of 20400740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Puxin Limited [NEW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puxin Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for NEW stock

Puxin Limited [NEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.13. With this latest performance, NEW shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Puxin Limited [NEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5573, while it was recorded at 0.5143 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9373 for the last 200 days.

Puxin Limited [NEW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Puxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Puxin Limited [NEW]

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.10% of NEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEW stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 2,246,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,176,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in NEW stocks shares; and FRANCHISE CAPITAL LTD, currently with $0.68 million in NEW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Puxin Limited [NYSE:NEW] by around 975,322 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,513,729 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,314,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,803,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,916 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,101,348 shares during the same period.