Market cap of Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] reaches 83.29M – now what?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] closed the trading session at $0.66 on 10/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6261, while the highest price level was $0.776. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Borqs Technologies’ Subsidiary Holu Hou Energy Completed Installation of Innovative Solar + Storage Technology Systems and Begins Production of Energy Delivery at Koa’e Multi-Dwelling Unit Workforce Housing Project in Hawaii.

Tenants of the 134 Unit Kaua’i Property will now Begin Receiving & Sharing Electricity Under a 20-Year Power Purchase Agreement.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs,” or the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that its US subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy LLC (“HHE”), brought hi-tech to the Koa’e Makani Workforce Housing Project in Koloa on the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i. HHE has completed the installation of 134 units of its innovative solar plus storage technology system at the Koa’e Workforce Housing Complex in Koloa, Kaua’i in the state of Hawaii. Tenants of the complex have begun receiving electricity under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.28 percent and weekly performance of 24.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 20051407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.25. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6718, while it was recorded at 0.6132 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0698 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.40% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PEAK6 INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 105,806, which is approximately -47.888% of the company’s market cap and around 10.29% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 100,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $56000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 131,256 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,066,632 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 702,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,555 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 720,946 shares during the same period.