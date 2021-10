Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is -19.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.5915 during the day while it closed the day at $0.57. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Engages International Firm to Assist with Real Estate-Related Cultural Tourism.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China, officially entered into a agreement with Coldwell Banker UAE to leverage Caldwell Banker UAE’s deep resources and strengths in international real estate to help Color Star secure venues for real estate-related cultural tourism.

With Coldwell Banker UAE’s mature operations structure and abundant resources in the Middle East, Europe, and United States, Color Star’s cooperation with the firm rests on the tremendous value they can bring. Coldwell Banker UAE is a world-renowned real estate brokerage firm with 116 years of industry experience and 16 years of local experience in the UAE. The firm is committed to providing the most professional and high-quality real estate services and solutions to customers who invest in UAE real estate.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 11.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCW stock has declined by -32.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.28% and lost -19.32% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $72.52 million, with 90.36 million shares outstanding and 45.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 10096936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.53. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.62 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7638, while it was recorded at 0.5642 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9639 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,838, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 211,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in CSCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $90000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 610,261 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 353,519 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 939,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,772 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 338,589 shares during the same period.