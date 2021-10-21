why Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] closed the trading session at $9.35 on 10/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.07, while the highest price level was $9.44. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Astra Announces LV0007 Launch Window for the United States Space Force.

Source of LV0006 engine abort discovered and design changes implemented.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) announced a commercial orbital launch on behalf of the United States Space Force. The launch vehicle, LV0007, will carry a test payload for the Space Test Program’s second mission STP-27AD2. The launch window is divided into two segments: the first segment is open from October 27, 2021 through October 31, 2021, and the second is open from November 5, 2021 through November 12, 2021. LV0007 will launch from the Astra Spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.52 percent and weekly performance of 10.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, ASTR reached to a volume of 1691042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

ASTR stock trade performance evaluation

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading, and 11.26 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.20 and a Current Ratio set at 25.30.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $128 million, or 33.10% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,999,661, which is approximately 7.969% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 1,732,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.2 million in ASTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $10.19 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 8,370,036 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,968,481 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 363,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,702,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,942,513 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,150,775 shares during the same period.