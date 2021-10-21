Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] is 83.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.70 at the close of the session, up 2.66%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Recon Announces RMB9 Million Contract for Disposal of Oil Sludge from Yumen Oilfield.

Recon Technology Limited (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) announced that its subsidiary, Gansu BHD Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (“Gansu BHD”), and Yumen Oilfield Engineering Construction Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC” or “PetroChina”), signed a service contract for the hazardous waste disposal technology service project of various oil production plants of Yumen Oilfield. The contract amount is approximately RMB9 million (approximately USD1.4 million) and the contract period is one year.

According to the contract, Gansu BHD is required to transfer and safely dispose of about 6,000 tons of hazardous waste such as oily sludge temporarily stored in various oil production plants in Yumen Oilfield.

Recon Technology Ltd. stock is now 83.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCON Stock saw the intraday high of $2.70 and lowest of $2.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.50, which means current price is +89.25% above from all time high which was touched on 06/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, RCON reached a trading volume of 2400203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has RCON stock performed recently?

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, RCON shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.90% of RCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCON stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 930,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 179,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in RCON stocks shares; and VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in RCON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 1,335,422 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 58,494 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,392,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,324,849 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 50,052 shares during the same period.