RBC Capital Mkts lifts UBS Group AG [UBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.43 at the close of the session, up 0.87%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Two UBS advisors in Boston and Stamford named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms List.

UBS Private Wealth Management announced that two Private Wealth Advisors in the firm’s Northeast market have been named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list for 2021. The advisors are Andrea Bevis, based in Boston, Massachusetts (MA) and Teresa Jacobsen, based in Stamford, Connecticut (CT).

“Andrea and Teresa are dedicated parents and Financial Advisors. I am extremely proud of their recognition by Working Mother, especially during a year of unprecedented change both at home and at work,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, I want to congratulate Andrea and Teresa on this accomplishment.”.

UBS Group AG stock is now 24.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBS Stock saw the intraday high of $17.48 and lowest of $17.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.35, which means current price is +23.01% above from all time high which was touched on 10/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, UBS reached a trading volume of 1741808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UBS Group AG [UBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 165.40.

How has UBS stock performed recently?

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.57, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.45. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.34.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 376.54. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $86,015 per employee.

Earnings analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 5.92%.

Insider trade positions for UBS Group AG [UBS]

There are presently around $23,331 million, or 54.71% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 171,136,814, which is approximately 1.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 144,795,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.35 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 2.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 95,758,207 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 88,944,616 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 1,153,875,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,338,578,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,928,221 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 11,942,705 shares during the same period.