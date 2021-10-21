PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] gain 11.24% so far this year. What now?

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] traded at a high on 10/20/21, posting a 0.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $160.43. The company report on October 21, 2021 that PPG Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Record third quarter net sales of nearly $4.4 billion, about 19% higher than prior year.

Organic sales growth led by higher selling prices of nearly 6%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1728162 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PPG Industries Inc. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for PPG stock reached $37.74 billion, with 237.80 million shares outstanding and 236.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, PPG reached a trading volume of 1728162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPG shares is $177.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PPG Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $181 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for PPG Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $190, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on PPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPG Industries Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PPG stock performed recently?

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, PPG shares gained by 10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.99, while it was recorded at 159.19 for the last single week of trading, and 158.32 for the last 200 days.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.35 and a Gross Margin at +39.83. PPG Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.63.

Return on Total Capital for PPG is now 14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.12. Additionally, PPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] managed to generate an average of $22,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.PPG Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG Industries Inc. go to 9.55%.

Insider trade positions for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]

There are presently around $30,843 million, or 83.90% of PPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,942,385, which is approximately -1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,664,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in PPG stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.51 billion in PPG stock with ownership of nearly -6.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPG Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG] by around 10,504,167 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 10,110,969 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 171,637,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,253,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPG stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,933,901 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 772,645 shares during the same period.