Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Revenue clocked in at $30.11 billion, up 43.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] gained 1.94% on the last trading session, reaching $12.09 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Plains’ Cushing Terminal to Become Delivery Point for the Benchmark WTI Crude Oil Futures Contract.

Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”) announced that CME Group (Nasdaq: CME) (“CME”) will add Plains’ Cushing Terminal as a delivery point to the NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures contract, offering market participants an additional outlet to utilize the delivery mechanism of the world’s most liquid crude oil futures benchmark. The change will take effect November 8th, 2021 for the February 2022 contract month, pending regulatory review.

Plains made its initial investment at Cushing, Oklahoma in the early 1990s and is one of the largest operators at the Cushing hub. Cushing, Oklahoma is one of the leading crude oil market hubs in North America, and Plains appreciates CME’s recognition of Plains as one of the key liquidity points at the Cushing hub.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. represents 194.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.32 billion with the latest information. PAGP stock price has been found in the range of $11.70 to $12.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 2045025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PAGP stock

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.24. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 23.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.63 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 11.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.87 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.41.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 4.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 724.59. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 662.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of -$129,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,938 million, or 84.50% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 13,301,805, which is approximately -5.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 12,810,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.88 million in PAGP stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC, currently with $113.75 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 13.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 19,099,065 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 14,918,578 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 126,267,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,284,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,549,535 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,196,445 shares during the same period.