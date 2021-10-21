Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Stock trading around $18.80 per share: What’s Next?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] jumped around 0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.80 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Physicians Realty Announces Pricing of $500.0 Million of 2.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2031.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”), a self-managed healthcare real estate company, announced that its operating partnership, Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), priced an offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, after deducting the underwriting discount and before deducting any fees and expenses of the Company and the Operating Partnership, are expected to be approximately $495.7 million. The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness, including indebtedness under its unsecured credit facility and indebtedness on certain properties in the pending Landmark portfolio acquisition and for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, working capital and investment in real estate.

Physicians Realty Trust stock is now 5.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.86 and lowest of $18.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.13, which means current price is +13.46% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 1767697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $20.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $20, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 228.04.

How has DOC stock performed recently?

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 18.66 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.58 and a Gross Margin at +23.39. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.53. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $816,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

There are presently around $3,613 million, or 92.80% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,156,364, which is approximately 2.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,955,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.96 million in DOC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $242.35 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 50.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 16,954,825 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 15,716,763 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 159,524,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,196,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,159,668 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,171,580 shares during the same period.