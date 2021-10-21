Market Analysts see Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.31%. The company report on October 16, 2021 that Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Quarterly Dividends.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) declared (a) a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on November 25, 2021, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on November 5, 2021; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on January 1, 2022 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

About Howmet AerospaceHowmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Over the last 12 months, HWM stock rose by 69.81%. The one-year Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.93. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.08 billion, with 432.00 million shares outstanding and 426.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, HWM stock reached a trading volume of 2040525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $39.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 1635.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.75, while it was recorded at 30.99 for the last single week of trading, and 31.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14 and a Gross Margin at +21.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.74. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $10,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HWM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 30.80%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,013 million, or 91.90% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,567,445, which is approximately 1.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 41,065,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.12 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 1.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 38,490,707 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 39,075,773 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 310,711,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,278,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,644,369 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,620,959 shares during the same period.