ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] is 57.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ: ASML] plunged by -$33.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $785.14 during the day while it closed the day at $767.70. The company report on October 20, 2021 that ASML reports €5.2 billion net sales and €1.7 billion net income in Q3 2021.

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, October 20, 2021 – ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2021 third-quarter results.

ASML Holding N.V. stock has also gained 3.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASML stock has inclined by 5.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.64% and gained 57.41% year-on date.

The market cap for ASML stock reached $310.43 billion, with 411.50 million shares outstanding and 409.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 839.60K shares, ASML reached a trading volume of 1890110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASML shares is $826.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASML stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ASML Holding N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ASML Holding N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASML Holding N.V. is set at 23.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASML in the course of the last twelve months was 44.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ASML stock trade performance evaluation

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, ASML shares dropped by -10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 806.59, while it was recorded at 784.91 for the last single week of trading, and 675.99 for the last 200 days.

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.98 and a Gross Margin at +47.43. ASML Holding N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.42.

Return on Total Capital for ASML is now 23.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.01. Additionally, ASML Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] managed to generate an average of $126,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.ASML Holding N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML Holding N.V. go to 29.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59,484 million, or 19.20% of ASML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASML stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,022,686, which is approximately 14.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 7,245,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.56 billion in ASML stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.91 billion in ASML stock with ownership of nearly -7.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ASML Holding N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ:ASML] by around 4,550,278 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 3,980,801 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 68,951,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,482,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASML stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 807,154 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 508,153 shares during the same period.