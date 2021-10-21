Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Stock trading around $57.25 per share: What’s Next?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Alaska Airlines brings Boise and Idaho Falls a little closer with new nonstop flight.

Daily roundtrip will bridge two economic centers in state with easy connectivity to a new flight from Boise to Las Vegas; we’ll offer 15 nonstops from Boise next summer.

We just can’t help ourselves. Alaska Airlines is growing again in Boise with a pair of new nonstops we know our guests have been eager to see. Starting June 16, we’ll begin year-round, daily flights to Idaho Falls and Las Vegas from Boise. With these additional routes, we’ll fly up to 36 daily departures from Boise to 15 destinations by next summer – all nonstop.

A sum of 2062247 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. Alaska Air Group Inc. shares reached a high of $57.8583 and dropped to a low of $56.23 until finishing in the latest session at $57.25.

The one-year ALK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.66. The average equity rating for ALK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $79.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.90, while it was recorded at 57.38 for the last single week of trading, and 61.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alaska Air Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.42 and a Gross Margin at -33.17. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.13.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now -21.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.11. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of -$60,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ALK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 19.43%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,527 million, or 78.40% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,139,751, which is approximately 1.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,365,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.95 million in ALK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $416.68 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly -5.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 9,447,699 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 10,471,698 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 76,613,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,532,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,817,335 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,653,870 shares during the same period.