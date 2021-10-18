JP Morgan slashes price target on Schlumberger Limited [SLB] – find out why.

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] gained 1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $34.00 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2021 that TP Awards Schlumberger Sakarya Offshore Gas Field Phase-1 Contract.

Integrated solutions to accelerate development of Turkey’s largest gas reserve.

Regulatory News:.

Schlumberger Limited represents 1.40 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.59 billion with the latest information. SLB stock price has been found in the range of $33.76 to $34.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.98M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 9242465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on SLB stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for SLB stock

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.74 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.96, while it was recorded at 33.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.73 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.57.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.26. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$122,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 53.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $37,624 million, or 79.50% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,052,256, which is approximately 1.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,962,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.93 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly -1.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 507 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 136,686,349 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 83,575,556 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 886,327,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,106,589,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,791,375 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 12,843,830 shares during the same period.