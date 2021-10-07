why Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.23

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] slipped around -0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.25 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Rocket Companies Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of Rocket Mortgage’s 5.250% Senior Notes Due 2028 and Receipt Of Requisite Consents.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (the “Company” or “Rocket Companies”), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services business – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – announced the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 4, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) of the previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) of its subsidiary, Rocket Mortgage, LLC (the “Issuer”), to purchase for cash any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 5.250% senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”).

In connection with the Tender Offer, the Company also announced the results as of the Early Tender Deadline of its previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consents”) from holders of the Notes (the “Consent Solicitation”) to the proposed amendments to the indenture, dated as of December 8, 2017 (the “Indenture”), which governs the Notes, to (i) eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants in the Indenture and the Notes, (ii) eliminate all events of default other than events of default relating to the failure to pay principal of and interest on the Notes, and (iii) shorten the minimum notice period under the Indenture for optional redemptions by the Issuer from at least 30 days but not more than 60 days to at least five business days but not more than 60 days (collectively, the “Proposed Amendments”).

Rocket Companies Inc. stock is now -21.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKT Stock saw the intraday high of $15.656 and lowest of $15.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.10, which means current price is +0.99% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 3006352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $19.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $26 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.52.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.61. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.14, while it was recorded at 15.58 for the last single week of trading, and 19.94 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 36.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,599.09. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,409.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $1,129 million, or 54.10% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,548,827, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,957,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.35 million in RKT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $102.33 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly 19.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 14,974,000 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 13,828,962 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 45,209,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,012,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,104,561 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,814,598 shares during the same period.