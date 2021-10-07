Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] moved up 1.89: Why It’s Important

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] traded at a high on 10/05/21, posting a 1.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.93. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Intrepid to Remain Part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Following the Sale of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp.

MUFG Union Bank, N.A., the parent company of Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC, recently announced that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) (NYSE:MUFG) in a transaction valued at $8 billion in cash and stock, bringing together two premier organizations with a focus on being the leader in serving customers and communities in California, Washington, and Oregon. The combination with U.S. Bank creates a more robust business, the fifth largest in the U.S. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Intrepid will be carved out of the purchase and will become part of the remaining MUFG business in the Americas, which will be one of the largest foreign banks in the United States, with more than $225 billion in assets. The organization will focus on its wholesale banking operations, which will include Intrepid, Global Corporate and Investment Banking (GCIB), and the Global Markets teams. “Intrepid will remain aligned with MUFG’s Wholesale Banking activities and MUFG remains highly supportive of our business and strong franchise,” said Ed Bagdasarian, Chief Executive Officer of Intrepid.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2621285 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at 1.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.62%.

The market cap for MUFG stock reached $80.76 billion, with 12.84 billion shares outstanding and 12.73 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 2621285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.55.

How has MUFG stock performed recently?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.26. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $5,624,004 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

Insider trade positions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

There are presently around $1,127 million, or 1.70% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 80,158,091, which is approximately 2.137% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 10,352,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.39 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $58.73 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 14,421,685 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,074,207 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 168,554,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,050,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,867,662 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,700,169 shares during the same period.