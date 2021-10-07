Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Is Currently -6.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] loss -6.82% or -0.07 points to close at $0.90 with a heavy trading volume of 31188701 shares. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Appoints New Director.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE), is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Redford to the Board of Directors of Gran Tierra as an independent director, effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Redford serves as an advisor to national governments and ministries in emerging economies on regulatory reform to promote transparency and investor confidence. She provides independent advice on the creation of regulatory regimes related to climate, social and governance sustainability most recently in Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Guyana. Separately, Ms. Redford also serves as a strategic advisor to public companies operating in volatile political climates to assess risk and ensure regulatory compliance, particularly as it relates to Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives and Community Benefits Agreements for affected Indigenous people.

Ms. Redford served as Premier of Alberta from 2011 to 2014 and as Minister of Justice and Attorney General from 2008. She graduated from the College of Law at the University of Saskatchewan (1988) and also obtained a Master of Arts degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London (2021). Ms. Redford was appointed Queens Counsel in 2008.

It opened the trading session at $0.87, the shares rose to $1.01 and dropped to $0.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GTE points out that the company has recorded 35.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -400.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, GTE reached to a volume of 31188701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CIBC have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.14. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 55.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 296.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.17 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5971, while it was recorded at 0.8344 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6573 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.37 and a Gross Margin at -21.66. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.10.

Return on Total Capital for GTE is now -5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.71. Additionally, GTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 301.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] managed to generate an average of -$2,416,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $62 million, or 20.95% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 32,349,912, which is approximately -27.525% of the company’s market cap and around 2.29% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 11,452,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.31 million in GTE stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $4.12 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -24.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 5,757,828 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 17,410,481 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 45,861,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,029,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,716,194 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 845,107 shares during the same period.