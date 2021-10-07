Enerplus Corporation [ERF] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.71 during the day while it closed the day at $8.45. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Enerplus Announces Sale of Non-Strategic Interests in the Williston Basin.

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interests in the Sleeping Giant field (Montana) and Russian Creek area (North Dakota) in the Williston Basin (the “Interests”) for total consideration of US$115 million. In addition, Enerplus will receive up to US$5 million in contingent payments if the WTI oil price averages over $65 per barrel in 2022 and over $60 per barrel in 2023. The effective date of the transaction is July 1, 2021.

The sale consists of the Company’s Interests in the developed Sleeping Giant field in Montana and the southernmost portion of Enerplus’ North Dakota position in the Russian Creek area. The Interests do not include any future drilling locations in Enerplus’ identified Williston Basin drilling inventory. Enerplus’ working interest(1) production from the Interests averaged approximately 3,000 BOE per day (77% crude oil and natural gas liquids) in the second quarter of 2021 and includes approximately 244 net wells. Estimated 2022 net operating income associated with the Interests is approximately US$22 million based on a US$60 WTI oil price.

Enerplus Corporation stock has also gained 5.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ERF stock has inclined by 25.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.26% and gained 169.97% year-on date.

The market cap for ERF stock reached $2.17 billion, with 256.75 million shares outstanding and 255.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, ERF reached a trading volume of 2323027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERF shares is $13.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ERF stock trade performance evaluation

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 39.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 342.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.63 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at -0.25. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.25.

Return on Total Capital for ERF is now -3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.43. Additionally, ERF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] managed to generate an average of -$2,564,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,137 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 17,086,058, which is approximately -19.061% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 9,320,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.75 million in ERF stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $76.98 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly -40.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 22,451,062 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 23,322,330 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 88,754,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,528,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,773,978 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,273,558 shares during the same period.