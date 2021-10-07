BioNTech SE [BNTX] stock Upgrade by Bryan Garnier analyst, price target now $451

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] closed the trading session at $236.14 on 10/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $248.92, while the highest price level was $258.00. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European Union.

NEW YORK and MAINZ, Germany, October 4, 2021—Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, “Pfizer”) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the administration of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose at least six months after the second dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision on a variation to the Conditional Marketing Authorization in the near future. If the EC grants the variation regarding a booster dose, the decision will be immediately applicable to all 27 EU member states.

The positive opinion by the CHMP is based on the clinical trial data shared by the companies, real world evidence as well as literature data. The data submitted by BioNTech and Pfizer include data from their clinical program evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of a booster dose of COMIRNATY®. A booster dose of the vaccine elicited significantly higher neutralizing antibody titers against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus (wild type), as well as the Beta and Delta variants, when compared with the levels observed after the two-dose primary series. The reactogenicity profile within seven days after the booster dose was typically mild to moderate, and the frequency of reactions was similar to or lower than after dose two. The adverse event profile was generally consistent with other clinical safety data for COMIRNATY.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 189.67 percent and weekly performance of -14.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 106.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, BNTX reached to a volume of 2387342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $332.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Redburn analysts kept a Sell rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 20.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

BNTX stock trade performance evaluation

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.89. With this latest performance, BNTX shares dropped by -31.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.82 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 341.40, while it was recorded at 252.59 for the last single week of trading, and 202.18 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,236 million, or 16.50% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,429,749, which is approximately -4.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,560,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in BNTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $804.38 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 686.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 10,840,683 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 5,782,650 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 18,253,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,877,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,206,536 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,201,455 shares during the same period.