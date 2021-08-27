Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Stock trading around $12.28 per share: What’s Next?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.24%. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of European Metals Holdings Limited.

Deutsche Bank announced its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of European Metals Holdings Limited.

European Metals Holdings Limited. (OTC: EMHXY) is a vertically integrated battery metals company aiming to be Europe’s first producer of battery grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate products from its Cinovec project in the Czech Republic. The Company’s headquarters are in Perth, Australia. *.

Over the last 12 months, DB stock rose by 25.18%. The one-year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.6.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.39 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, DB stock reached a trading volume of 2271791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 386.62.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.62, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Fundamentals:

DB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,104 million, or 34.19% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,453,187, which is approximately 3.718% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 67,389,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $827.54 million in DB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $804.47 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 1.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 93,269,835 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 45,168,653 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 521,481,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 659,920,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,692,082 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,168,573 shares during the same period.