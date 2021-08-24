Ameren Corporation [AEE] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $90

Ameren Corporation [NYSE: AEE] traded at a high on 08/20/21, posting a 0.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $89.59. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 55 cents per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 8, 2021.

Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company’s preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Nov. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1582284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ameren Corporation stands at 1.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.43%.

The market cap for AEE stock reached $23.03 billion, with 256.10 million shares outstanding and 256.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, AEE reached a trading volume of 1582284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ameren Corporation [AEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEE shares is $90.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ameren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $84 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Ameren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on AEE stock. On November 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AEE shares from 79 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameren Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AEE stock performed recently?

Ameren Corporation [AEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, AEE shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.45 for Ameren Corporation [AEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.43, while it was recorded at 89.61 for the last single week of trading, and 80.33 for the last 200 days.

Ameren Corporation [AEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameren Corporation [AEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.44 and a Gross Margin at +30.77. Ameren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for AEE is now 6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameren Corporation [AEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.51. Additionally, AEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameren Corporation [AEE] managed to generate an average of $94,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Ameren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Ameren Corporation [AEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameren Corporation go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Ameren Corporation [AEE]

There are presently around $17,459 million, or 76.80% of AEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 30,296,259, which is approximately -6.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,806,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in AEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.81 billion in AEE stock with ownership of nearly -1.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE] by around 13,120,605 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 12,637,237 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 169,114,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,872,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,209,974 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,081,982 shares during the same period.