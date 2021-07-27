Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain 93.83% so far this year. What now?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] traded at a low on 07/23/21, posting a -3.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.97. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Subjects at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, Has Faster Turnaround Time, Higher Success Rates and Lower Cost per Sample Compared to Traditional Methods.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announces a summary of the results obtained by the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium with optical genome mapping (OGM) with Bionano’s Saphyr® system. An assay was developed for whole genome analysis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) subjects which, relative to traditional methods, resulted in a workflow with significantly faster turnaround time, higher success rates, and lower cost per sample. The key benefits of their OGM-based assay, as presented by Dr. Barbara Dewaele, are summarized below:.

OGM Benefits.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6491653 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at 7.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.26%.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $1.72 billion, with 278.85 million shares outstanding and 275.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.21M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 6491653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 163.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -17.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 667.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 51.20 and a Current Ratio set at 51.60.

There are presently around $262 million, or 16.50% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 9,486,494, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,295,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.5 million in BNGO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $25.03 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 31,616,089 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,541,939 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,745,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,903,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,792,456 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 316,005 shares during the same period.