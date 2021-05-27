Johnson Rice lifts Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] surged by $1.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.11 during the day while it closed the day at $23.04. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Bloom Energy and Idaho National Laboratory to Generate Hydrogen Powered by Nuclear Energy.

New pilot with the nation’s premier lab to show how nuclear energy can be a highly efficient input into solid oxide electrolyzer system for carbon-free hydrogen production.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) announced an agreement with Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to independently test the use of nuclear energy to create clean hydrogen through Bloom Energy’s solid oxide, high-temperature electrolyzer.

Bloom Energy Corporation stock has also gained 10.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BE stock has declined by -15.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.35% and lost -19.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BE stock reached $3.90 billion, with 170.75 million shares outstanding and 138.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 3355510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $31.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 576.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.01, while it was recorded at 22.13 for the last single week of trading, and 24.14 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corporation posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,057 million, or 68.20% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 17,015,574, which is approximately 32.015% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,617,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.71 million in BE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $162.09 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 12.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 20,512,705 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 15,835,049 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 58,965,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,313,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,709,718 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,229,913 shares during the same period.