EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Stock trading around $79.60 per share: What’s Next?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.17%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that EOG Resources Promotes Jeff Leitzell to Executive Vice President.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) announced that Jeffrey R. “Jeff” Leitzell has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, joining the headquarters executive management team effective immediately. Jeff has been Vice President and General Manager of EOG’s Midland, Texas office since December 2017, responsible for operations in the Delaware Basin located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico. In his new role, he will be responsible for EOG’s Midland, Denver and Artesia operating areas.

“Jeff has done an exceptional job leading the continued development of EOG’s Delaware Basin assets,” said William R. “Bill” Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Under his leadership, EOG significantly increased activity in the Delaware Basin adding more than three times the inventory than has been drilled, while also demonstrating industry leadership in water re-use, flaring reduction and methane emissions reduction technology to minimize EOG’s environmental footprint. Jeff exemplifies EOG’s unique culture and brings broad experience and a proven track record of success to his new role.”.

Over the last 12 months, EOG stock rose by 50.96%. The one-year EOG Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.48. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.72 billion, with 583.65 million shares outstanding and 581.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, EOG stock reached a trading volume of 3870309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $87.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $85 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $86, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.85, while it was recorded at 79.80 for the last single week of trading, and 55.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.14 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.26. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of -$208,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

EOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -360.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 49.27%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,423 million, or 90.80% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 71,269,409, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 55,205,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.39 billion in EOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.8 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly 6.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 39,118,620 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 40,681,588 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 440,585,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,385,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,689,085 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 7,277,485 shares during the same period.