Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain 13.21% so far this year. What now?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] closed the trading session at $1.80 on 05/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.75, while the highest price level was $1.86. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Present Poster at the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM) 23rd International Congress.

The company’s findings will be showcased to over 400 clinicians, respiratory health and critical care professionals, aerosol scientists, engineers, product development and regulatory experts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced details on the company’s poster presentation, “Regulatory Decisions during COVID-19: Efficient Nonclinical Inhalation Toxicology for a Clinical Program,” being given at the 23rd International Congress of the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM), in Boise, Idaho, May 22 to 26, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.21 percent and weekly performance of -3.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 113.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, AMPE reached to a volume of 1360053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

AMPE stock trade performance evaluation

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 223.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7756, while it was recorded at 1.8940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3695 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -118.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$883,000 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $57 million, or 17.80% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,481,658, which is approximately 5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,554,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.4 million in AMPE stocks shares; and WILLIS INVESTMENT COUNSEL, currently with $3.89 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 78.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 6,830,163 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 913,639 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 23,287,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,031,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,110,062 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 198,461 shares during the same period.