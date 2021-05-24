Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Revenue clocked in at $49.78 billion, up 2.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] slipped around -1.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $111.85 at the close of the session, down -1.26%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at https://investor.tsmc.com/english/sec-filings. Hard copies of the report are also available, free of charge, upon email request to g_sec@tsmc.com.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock is now 2.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSM Stock saw the intraday high of $114.00 and lowest of $111.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 142.20, which means current price is +3.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.37M shares, TSM reached a trading volume of 5894856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $135.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 576.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has TSM stock performed recently?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.61, while it was recorded at 111.63 for the last single week of trading, and 104.77 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.27 and a Gross Margin at +51.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.67.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 28.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.98. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] managed to generate an average of $9,112,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 15.90%.

Insider trade positions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

Positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 701 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 61,091,016 shares. Additionally, 610 investors decreased positions by around 117,903,678 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 719,537,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 898,532,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,368,360 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 10,195,589 shares during the same period.