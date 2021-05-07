why Livent Corporation [LTHM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.82

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.01%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Livent Releases First Quarter 2021 Results.

— Higher Volumes and Lower Costs Drove Sequential Improvement —- Resumes Capacity Expansion in Argentina and the U.S. —- Expects 2021 Performance at Higher End of Guidance Ranges –.

Over the last 12 months, LTHM stock rose by 196.22%. The one-year Livent Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.4. The average equity rating for LTHM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.55 billion, with 146.20 million shares outstanding and 145.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, LTHM stock reached a trading volume of 4027439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $18.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

LTHM Stock Performance Analysis:

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.73, while it was recorded at 17.95 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livent Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.40. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.56.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of -$20,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

LTHM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Livent Corporation posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 6.41%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,803 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,091,663, which is approximately 5.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,291,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.5 million in LTHM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $252.33 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -38.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 22,046,936 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 24,659,881 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 103,423,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,130,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,986,798 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,869,856 shares during the same period.