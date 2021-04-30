BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU] – find out why.

Galiano Gold Inc. [AMEX: GAU] gained 4.92% or 0.06 points to close at $1.28 with a heavy trading volume of 5521325 shares. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Galiano Announces Exploration Work Has Commenced on Wholly Owned Asumura Property in Ghana.

(All dollar amounts are United States dollars unless otherwise stated).

Galiano Gold Inc. (“Galiano” or the “Company”) (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announces that exploration work has commenced on its 100% owned Asumura property in Ghana.

It opened the trading session at $1.35, the shares rose to $1.38 and dropped to $1.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GAU points out that the company has recorded -15.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, GAU reached to a volume of 5521325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAU shares is $1.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Galiano Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Galiano Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galiano Gold Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for GAU stock

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, GAU shares gained by 21.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1622, while it was recorded at 1.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3256 for the last 200 days.

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GAU is now -9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, GAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Galiano Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galiano Gold Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAU.

An analysis of insider ownership at Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]

There are presently around $104 million, or 63.00% of GAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAU stocks are: RUFFER LLP with ownership of 27,014,416, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, holding 23,718,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.94 million in GAU stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $15.18 million in GAU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galiano Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Galiano Gold Inc. [AMEX:GAU] by around 771,241 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,632,852 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 79,573,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,977,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,609 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 849,093 shares during the same period.