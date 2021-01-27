Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $1.80

Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX: XPL] gained 1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $0.83 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Solitario Zinc Hosts Corporate Update Town Hall Webinar.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) invites you to a Corporate Update Town Hall with O&M Partners on Tuesday, December 15th at 4:05 EST. President and CEO, Chris Herald will deliver a corporate presentation followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in the webinar or listen by phone, please register here https:

About SolitarioSolitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American (“XPL”) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“SLR”). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario’s Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company’s 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario’s cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.0 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

Solitario Zinc Corp. represents 58.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.06 million with the latest information. XPL stock price has been found in the range of $0.81 to $0.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 875.14K shares, XPL reached a trading volume of 8410241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solitario Zinc Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for XPL stock

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.90. With this latest performance, XPL shares gained by 40.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.58 for Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5576, while it was recorded at 0.7705 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4067 for the last 200 days.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Solitario Zinc Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.80 and a Current Ratio set at 34.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.60% of XPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 937,628, which is approximately 56.163% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 443,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in XPL stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.2 million in XPL stock with ownership of nearly 206.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solitario Zinc Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX:XPL] by around 555,513 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 114,499 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,829,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,499,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,289 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 89,563 shares during the same period.