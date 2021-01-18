why Genuine Parts Company [GPC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.00

Genuine Parts Company [NYSE: GPC] slipped around -2.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $102.15 at the close of the session, down -2.67%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Genuine Parts Company Announces Appointment Of Will Stengel To President.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed William P. Stengel to the position of President of Genuine Parts Company. Mr. Stengel, 43, was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer of the Company and becomes only the eighth President in the Company’s 93-year history. He will continue to report to Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Donahue stated, “Will is an exceptional talent, and his proven leadership and relevant experience make him an excellent choice as the Company’s next President. His promotion is also a reflection of our board and management’s ongoing commitment to succession planning for the Company. As Chief Transformation Officer, Will has led the effective and disciplined management of our transformation initiatives while also taking on various operational and strategic responsibilities. As President, he will continue to lead these efforts and work alongside me to further develop and advance our strategic roadmap and execute our growth and productivity initiatives.”.

Genuine Parts Company stock is now 1.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPC Stock saw the intraday high of $104.85 and lowest of $101.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.55, which means current price is +5.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 791.26K shares, GPC reached a trading volume of 978060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genuine Parts Company [GPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPC shares is $101.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Genuine Parts Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Genuine Parts Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $78, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on GPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genuine Parts Company is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has GPC stock performed recently?

Genuine Parts Company [GPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, GPC shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.10, while it was recorded at 105.28 for the last single week of trading, and 90.81 for the last 200 days.

Genuine Parts Company [GPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genuine Parts Company [GPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +31.18. Genuine Parts Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for GPC is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genuine Parts Company [GPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.07. Additionally, GPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genuine Parts Company [GPC] managed to generate an average of $11,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Genuine Parts Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genuine Parts Company posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genuine Parts Company go to -1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]

There are presently around $11,360 million, or 80.20% of GPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,232,296, which is approximately -2.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,886,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in GPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $882.35 million in GPC stock with ownership of nearly -6.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genuine Parts Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Genuine Parts Company [NYSE:GPC] by around 6,051,046 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 4,957,205 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 100,203,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,212,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 994,548 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 475,966 shares during the same period.