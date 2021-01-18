KT Corporation [KT] is -2.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KT Corporation [NYSE: KT] loss -0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $10.74 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that S. Korea’s KT Corp. Launches IPTV Service in Thailand.

– First S. Korean Telecommunications Service Provider to Export Commercial IPTV Service to Thailand -.

– From Korea’s Top IPTV Provider, KT Expects to Lead Global IPTV Business -.

KT Corporation represents 490.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.75 billion with the latest information. KT stock price has been found in the range of $10.62 to $10.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 743.47K shares, KT reached a trading volume of 915126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KT Corporation [KT]:

Macquarie have made an estimate for KT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2018, representing the official price target for KT Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KT Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for KT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for KT stock

KT Corporation [KT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, KT shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for KT Corporation [KT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

KT Corporation [KT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KT Corporation [KT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +26.87. KT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.54.

Return on Total Capital for KT is now 5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KT Corporation [KT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.74. Additionally, KT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KT Corporation [KT] managed to generate an average of $26,492,470 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.KT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

KT Corporation [KT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT Corporation go to 4.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KT Corporation [KT]

There are presently around $1,468 million, or 31.40% of KT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KT stocks are: SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLP with ownership of 27,177,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 11,451,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.99 million in KT stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $104.22 million in KT stock with ownership of nearly -4.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in KT Corporation [NYSE:KT] by around 2,187,963 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 7,962,924 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 126,520,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,670,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,587 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 696,385 shares during the same period.