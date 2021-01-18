For Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HARP] surged by $2.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $25.00 during the day while it closed the day at $23.40. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Harpoon Therapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for HPN217 for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. HPN217, a tri-specific T cell activating recombinant protein construct (TriTAC®) targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a well-validated antigen expressed on malignant multiple myeloma cells. Harpoon has four drug product candidates in clinical development for the treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies based on its proprietary TriTAC platform.

“Orphan Drug Designation for multiple myeloma represents a significant milestone in the development of HPN217 and recognizes its potential to address a significant unmet medical need for the patients suffering from this condition,” said Jerry McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive of Harpoon Therapeutics. “I am pleased with the clinical progress we are making with this program and we are planning to present interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial later this year.”.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 11.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HARP stock has inclined by 44.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.17% and gained 40.88% year-on date.

The market cap for HARP stock reached $684.22 million, with 25.08 million shares outstanding and 12.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 202.98K shares, HARP reached a trading volume of 351067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HARP shares is $31.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HARP stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for HARP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HARP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

HARP stock trade performance evaluation

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.22. With this latest performance, HARP shares gained by 52.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HARP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.37 for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.28, while it was recorded at 21.95 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] shares currently have an operating margin of -1007.55. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -961.95.

Return on Total Capital for HARP is now -62.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.86. Additionally, HARP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] managed to generate an average of -$911,016 per employee.Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HARP.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $470 million, or 63.40% of HARP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HARP stocks are: MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,524,425, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,898,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.22 million in HARP stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $68.36 million in HARP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HARP] by around 1,419,094 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,551,774 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,105,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,076,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HARP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 870,469 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,135,726 shares during the same period.