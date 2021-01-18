ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] gain 10.13% so far this year. What now?

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: CLPT] price surged by 11.04 percent to reach at $1.74. The company report on January 15, 2021 that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces First Procedure Utilizing ClearPoint® 2.0 Software in Europe.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, reported the first utilization in Europe of its Version 2.0 software, together with the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark. The procedure, which took place last week, also represents the first European site to use the ClearPoint System under live MRI guidance for navigation of a laser catheter in the brain.

“ClearPoint offers a stereotactic system based on MRI localization with an MRI compatible frame. My clear impression, after my first-time experience, is that the system offers superior accuracy of the stereotactic procedure as compared to our standard frame with CT localization,” stated Rune Rasmussen, MD, PhD, Head of Stereotactics at Rigshospitalet. “With a small tumor target and a very challenging anatomy and vasculature, having the ability to perform this case with ClearPoint under live MRI guidance provided us with great confidence that our placement of the catheter was no less than optimal. An additional advantage is the on-site stereotactic support from very competent representatives.”.

A sum of 448665 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 197.56K shares. ClearPoint Neuro Inc. shares reached a high of $17.99 and dropped to a low of $15.30 until finishing in the latest session at $17.50.

The one-year CLPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.78. The average equity rating for CLPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLPT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1750.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

CLPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.82. With this latest performance, CLPT shares gained by 83.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 263.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.45 for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ClearPoint Neuro Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.95 and a Gross Margin at +65.83. ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.39.

Return on Total Capital for CLPT is now -76.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.69. Additionally, CLPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] managed to generate an average of -$263,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

CLPT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. go to 30.00%.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 6.20% of CLPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 455,158, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI, holding 156,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 million in CLPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.86 million in CLPT stock with ownership of nearly -0.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:CLPT] by around 42,536 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 145,516 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 851,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,039,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLPT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,344 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 118,939 shares during the same period.