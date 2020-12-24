For Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $52.719 during the day while it closed the day at $51.84. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Alaska Airlines Boosts 737 MAX Orders and Options to 120 Jets.

– ‘Transformative’ agreement gives leading U.S. airline scale and flexibility to grow as traffic returns.

– Alaska says new order is a move toward a more efficient, all-Boeing mainline fleet.

Alaska Air Group Inc. stock has also gained 4.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALK stock has inclined by 45.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.11% and lost -23.48% year-on date.

The market cap for ALK stock reached $6.39 billion, with 123.65 million shares outstanding and 123.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 2140222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $54.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $45 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALK shares from 35 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 23.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ALK stock trade performance evaluation

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.56, while it was recorded at 50.59 for the last single week of trading, and 37.39 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.75 and a Gross Margin at +22.69. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.05. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of $31,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,757 million, or 76.20% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,530,335, which is approximately -3.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,273,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.92 million in ALK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $367.07 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly 2.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 11,432,390 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 9,462,285 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 70,874,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,769,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,839,372 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,331,467 shares during the same period.