Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock Initiated by Northcoast analyst, price target now $18

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%. The company report on December 23, 2020 that Albertsons Companies Administers First COVID-19 Vaccines, Makes Preparations to Meet High Demand Safely and Efficiently.

Company launches new website to provide information to customers about vaccine’s safety and availability; initiates campaign to hire nationwide; maintains enhanced cleaning and safety standards.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) Pharmacy & Health team has administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is preparing for high consumer demand for immunizations through a broad series of measures—including hiring additional pharmacy staff nationwide, launching a new website with important information for the public, and maintaining high safety standards in its pharmacies and stores.

The one-year Albertsons Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.04. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.31 billion, with 477.30 million shares outstanding and 221.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, ACI stock reached a trading volume of 2652300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $20.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.23, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 15.75%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,956 million, or 54.00% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately -4.31% of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 5,627,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.51 million in ACI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $72.77 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly -27.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 18,727,557 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 29,824,128 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 141,516,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,068,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,021,520 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 14,920,465 shares during the same period.