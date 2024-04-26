Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] Stock trading around $102.95 per share: What’s Next?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $102.95.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2473274 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at 2.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for SWKS stock reached $16.52 billion, with 160.44 million shares outstanding and 159.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 2473274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $113.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $115 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on SWKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.51.

How has SWKS stock performed recently?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, SWKS shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.05, while it was recorded at 99.52 for the last single week of trading, and 102.73 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.51 and a Current Ratio set at 5.02.

Earnings analysis for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]

The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SWKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.