Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] Stock trading around $3.29 per share: What’s Next?

Revance Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RVNC] loss -7.84% on the last trading session, reaching $3.29 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, RVNC reached a trading volume of 2636477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $14.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $30 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on RVNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for RVNC stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.19. With this latest performance, RVNC shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.46 for Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Revance Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.29 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc go to 11.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]

