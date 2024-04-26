RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] – find out why.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [NYSE: SAND] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.49.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock has also gained 1.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAND stock has inclined by 16.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.58% and gained 9.15% year-on date.

The market cap for SAND stock reached $1.64 billion, with 297.67 million shares outstanding and 246.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 2706064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $7.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.50 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAND in the course of the last twelve months was 17.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

SAND stock trade performance evaluation

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SAND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SAND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.