Market Analysts see Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

Raymond James Financial, Inc. [NYSE: RJF] closed the trading session at $121.95.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.37 percent and weekly performance of -0.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, RJF reached to a volume of 2902445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RJF shares is $131.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RJF stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $112 to $117. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Raymond James Financial, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $121, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on RJF stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for RJF shares from 125 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raymond James Financial, Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RJF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 67.92.

RJF stock trade performance evaluation

Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01. With this latest performance, RJF shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RJF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.81, while it was recorded at 125.14 for the last single week of trading, and 110.13 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RJF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raymond James Financial, Inc. go to 15.10%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RJF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RJF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RJF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.