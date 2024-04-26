Market Analysts see Blackstone Inc [BX] falling to $135. Time to buy?

Blackstone Inc [NYSE: BX] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $123.36.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3578730 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blackstone Inc stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for BX stock reached $149.15 billion, with 719.36 million shares outstanding and 707.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 3578730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $124.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $116 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 84.39.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Blackstone Inc [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.05, while it was recorded at 122.39 for the last single week of trading, and 114.02 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc go to 22.80%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.