Impinj Inc [PI] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $160

Impinj Inc [NASDAQ: PI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.42%.

Over the last 12 months, PI stock rose by 14.38%. The one-year Impinj Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.83. The average equity rating for PI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.30 billion, with 27.17 million shares outstanding and 26.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 364.42K shares, PI stock reached a trading volume of 3044386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Impinj Inc [PI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PI shares is $152.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Impinj Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $120 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Impinj Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $120, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PI stock. On January 18, 2024, analysts increased their price target for PI shares from 85 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Impinj Inc is set at 7.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PI in the course of the last twelve months was 213.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.87.

PI Stock Performance Analysis:

Impinj Inc [PI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.42. With this latest performance, PI shares gained by 22.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.22 for Impinj Inc [PI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.85, while it was recorded at 127.35 for the last single week of trading, and 85.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Impinj Inc Fundamentals:

Impinj Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.87 and a Current Ratio set at 9.42.

PI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Impinj Inc go to 10.00%.

Impinj Inc [PI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.