Imax Corp [IMAX] is 16.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Imax Corp [NYSE: IMAX] price plunged by -1.13 percent to reach at -$0.2.

The one-year IMAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.35. The average equity rating for IMAX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Imax Corp [IMAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAX shares is $21.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Imax Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Imax Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on IMAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imax Corp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMAX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

IMAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Imax Corp [IMAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, IMAX shares gained by 11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for Imax Corp [IMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.33, while it was recorded at 17.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Imax Corp Fundamentals:

Imax Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

IMAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Imax Corp go to 20.00%.

Imax Corp [IMAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IMAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IMAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IMAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.