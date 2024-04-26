Iczoom Group Inc [IZM] Is Currently 18.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Iczoom Group Inc [NASDAQ: IZM] gained 18.51% or 0.52 points to close at $3.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2835196 shares.

The daily chart for IZM points out that the company has recorded -58.38% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 835.29K shares, IZM reached to a volume of 2835196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iczoom Group Inc is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Iczoom Group Inc [IZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.15. With this latest performance, IZM shares dropped by -58.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.07 for Iczoom Group Inc [IZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.06, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Iczoom Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The top three institutional holders of IZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IZM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IZM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.