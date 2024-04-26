Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] Is Currently -4.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] closed the trading session at $5.68.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.99 percent and weekly performance of -2.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, HPP reached to a volume of 3003114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $11 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HPP stock. On November 30, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HPP shares from 5.50 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.50.

HPP stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.