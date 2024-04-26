Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] Stock trading around $17.40 per share: What’s Next?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [NYSE: GFI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.59% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.08%.

Over the last 12 months, GFI stock rose by 13.21%. The one-year Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.15. The average equity rating for GFI stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.57 billion, with 895.02 million shares outstanding and 895.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, GFI stock reached a trading volume of 2861563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $14.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Ltd ADR is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.54 for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.44, while it was recorded at 17.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Fields Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

GFI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR go to 9.40%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.