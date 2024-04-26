Evercore ISI lifts Teradyne, Inc. [TER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teradyne, Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.69%.

Over the last 12 months, TER stock rose by 15.43%. The one-year Teradyne, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.14. The average equity rating for TER stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.66 billion, with 152.70 million shares outstanding and 152.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, TER stock reached a trading volume of 7865056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradyne, Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $117.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Teradyne, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $90 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Teradyne, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on TER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne, Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 40.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.18.

TER Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradyne, Inc. [TER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.69. With this latest performance, TER shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Teradyne, Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.16, while it was recorded at 100.64 for the last single week of trading, and 101.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradyne, Inc. Fundamentals:

Teradyne, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.18 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

TER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne, Inc. go to 7.68%.

Teradyne, Inc. [TER] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.