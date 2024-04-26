EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] Stock trading around $135.36 per share: What’s Next?

EOG Resources, Inc. [NYSE: EOG] price plunged by -0.18 percent to reach at -$0.24.

The one-year EOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.45. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 1.97, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $146.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2024, representing the official price target for EOG Resources, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $147 to $140, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on EOG stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EOG shares from 150 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources, Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.74 for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.93, while it was recorded at 134.57 for the last single week of trading, and 124.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources, Inc. Fundamentals:

EOG Resources, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

EOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources, Inc. go to 54.90%.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.