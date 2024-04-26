Carmax Inc [KMX] Is Currently -1.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carmax Inc [NYSE: KMX] plunged by -$1.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $69.22.

Carmax Inc stock has also gained 1.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMX stock has inclined by 0.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.65% and lost -9.80% year-on date.

The market cap for KMX stock reached $10.89 billion, with 157.61 million shares outstanding and 156.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 2809308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carmax Inc [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $77.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Carmax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Carmax Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $90, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on KMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carmax Inc is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

Carmax Inc [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -19.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for Carmax Inc [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.80, while it was recorded at 69.08 for the last single week of trading, and 74.70 for the last 200 days.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carmax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carmax Inc [KMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carmax Inc go to 16.50%.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: Institutional Ownership

