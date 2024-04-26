BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on ServiceNow Inc [NOW] – find out why.

ServiceNow Inc [NYSE: NOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.07%.

Over the last 12 months, NOW stock rose by 61.94%. The one-year ServiceNow Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.61. The average equity rating for NOW stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $146.83 billion, with 204.72 million shares outstanding and 203.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, NOW stock reached a trading volume of 3369992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceNow Inc [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $858.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-26-24. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2024, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1000, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on NOW stock. On January 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for NOW shares from 660 to 900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc is set at 22.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 46.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

NOW Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceNow Inc [NOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, NOW shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.37 for ServiceNow Inc [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 761.04, while it was recorded at 727.87 for the last single week of trading, and 663.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceNow Inc Fundamentals:

ServiceNow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

NOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc go to 22.84%.

ServiceNow Inc [NOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.