Antero Midstream Corp [AM] Stock trading around $14.23 per share: What’s Next?

Antero Midstream Corp [NYSE: AM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.97%.

Over the last 12 months, AM stock rose by 44.03%. The one-year Antero Midstream Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.99. The average equity rating for AM stock is currently 3.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.83 billion, with 479.71 million shares outstanding and 334.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, AM stock reached a trading volume of 3144515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Midstream Corp [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $14.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corp is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

AM Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Midstream Corp [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Antero Midstream Corp [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.62, while it was recorded at 14.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Midstream Corp Fundamentals:

Antero Midstream Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

AM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corp go to 10.50%.

Antero Midstream Corp [AM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.